‘Fox & Friends’ morning show to broadcast live from Oswego restaurant Friday morning

Benny Garcia wants his restaurant, Benny’s Place, to be a place where family and friends can come together for a good meal.

Friday morning, Fox News Channel’s morning show, “Fox & Friends,” will broadcast live from Benny’s Place, located at 1158 Douglas Road in Oswego. Lawrence Jones, one of the hosts on Fox & Friends, will be at the restaurant from 5 to 8 a.m. as part of the show’s “Breakfast with Friends” segment.

Jones will be talking to patrons about various topics, including the upcoming presidential election. Those who stop by will receive a free coffee and breakfast item.

Garcia said he doesn’t know how his restaurant got chosen for the broadcast. Fox News could not be reached for comment.

“They wanted a family-owned restaurant,” he said. “They found us somehow and we had excellent reviews.”

Benny’s Place has served as a gathering place since it opened almost 12 years ago. For example, State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, has hosted “Coffee with Kifowit” community meetings at the restaurant in the past.

The restaurant is family-owned.

“We come from a background of restaurateurs,” Garcia said. “My father was in it and I have a lot of relatives that have been in the restaurant business.”

Garcia said they treat their customers like they are family.

“They come in and have a good time,” he said.