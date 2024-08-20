Boys golf: 2024 Record Newspapers preview capsules

The 2024 boys golf season is underway. Here are previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.

Coach: Chad Pohlmann

Top returning players: Matt Matile, sr.; Declan Chavez, so.; Jack Wolcott, jr.; Michael Holmstrom, jr.

Top new players: Carter Anderson, so.; Jax Baker, so.; Charlie Cooney, so.; Robbie Wilson, sr.; Sam Rimington, jr.

Worth noting: The Panthers return several players from a team that finished in the top half of the Southwest Prairie Conference and qualified for sectionals. The JV, meanwhile, won the conference title. Matile, Chavez and Wolcott were each all-conference and sectional qualifiers. Oswego in the first week this season finished sixth with a score of 319 at the Lincoln-Way West Invite at The Den, and fourth with a score of 309 at the Naperville Central Invite.

“The entire group has worked extremely hard to make a difference this season,” Pohlmann said. “We expect to compete for the SPC and regional titles.”

Coach: Jim Vera

Top returning players: Zach Johnson, jr.; Cooper Price, sr.; Logan Hong, jr.; Alex Soczka, sr.; Hayden Kuk, sr.; Jack Streicher, sr.; Carter Rapp, sr.

Top new players: Jack Malm, fr.; Brayden Rusin, jr.; Casey Wiencek, jr.

Worth noting: The Wolves last season finished 9-1 in conference duals, 11-1 overall, took third place in the Southwest Prairie Conference and fourth at the SPC Tournament, then took second at the Oswego East Regional to qualify its team for sectionals. Vera said that after a competitive tryout, the team’s strength is its depth with eight players competing tryouts with nine-hole averages under 40. Oswego East finished fourth at the 19-team Warrior Invite at The Den, shooting 311, with Hong (75) and Johnson (76) leading the way.

Johnson posted a 40.04 average last year, Price a 41.24 average, Hong a 41.32 and Soczka a 41.46. All four were named captains. Behind them, Kuk posted a 42.6 average and Streicher a 42.9. Malm, a freshman, shot a 79 at the Warrior Invite.

“Our season will thrive on internal competition,” Vera said. “Most of the returning players spent the summer golfing together, which has always been the strength of this team. I chose four captains, because I am so impressed with the leadership and initiative shown by both the seniors and the juniors, and I could not be more excited about the potential that this team shows!”

Parkview Christian

Coach: Michael Oudyn

Top returning players: Griffin Lambes, sr.; Trenton Hennig, so.; Collin Mulder, so.

Worth noting: Parkview looks to build upon last season’s all-time best school record of 8-4 in dual matches and won the Illinois Christian Conference championship. The Falcons graduated one returning starter but return the rest.

Coach: Scott Smith

Top returning players: Camden Winkler, jr.; Quentin Santoria, so.; Braden Lee, sr.; Adam Kee, jr.; Justin Bishop, so.

Expected to contribute: Adrian Lazarit, jr.; Brandon Ramos; Chris Schweitzer, sr.

Worth noting: The Reapers return five varsity starters and graduated just one senior. Three of Plano’s top five will be third-year varsity players. Smith has big expectations for Bishop and Santoria based off the experience they gained last season. Winkler was Plano’s team MVP as a freshman, Lee team MVP last year, and each have spent a lot of time on the course this summer to improve their games. “We are expecting our team scores to decrease as the season progresses,” Smith said.

Coach: Mike Butler

Top returning players: Noah Campbell, sr.; Keegan Herren, sr.; Karson Hothan, sr.; Nolan Ketchum, sr.; Colten Oakes, sr.; Denim Tuymer, sr.; Braden Ballard, jr.; Ethan French, jr.; Kyle Michels, jr.; Nolan Oros, jr.; Brock Sondgeroth, jr.

Worth noting: The Indians posted a 12-3 dual meet record (5-1 in conference) and finished in second place in their first season in the Kishwaukee River Conference after the conference tournament at Blackstone in Marengo. But this team will have a new look. Sandwich graduated five starters and lost another to football, Kai Kern. Campbell is back for his fourth season on varsity. He is a two-time sectional qualifier and two-time honorable mention all-conference selection. “He is a very good golfer who is strong in all phases of the game,” said Butler, in his 13th season as head coach. “I look for him to have another strong season that hopefully ends at the state tournament in October.” Oakes returns after a solid junior season, and Michels and Oros will look to make a splash after a successful 2023 season at the JV level.

“The team is also lucky enough to have several strong golfers competing to round out the lineup, which usually leads to great things during the season,” Butler said. “All in all, the Indians are looking to expand on the success of last year and hope to compete for a conference title.”

Coach: Cody Wyeth

Top returning players: Carter Humbers, jr.; Evan Peterson, sr.

Worth noting: The Foxes last season finished 5-7 in dual meets, placed third at the Southwest Prairie Conference Tournament and fourth overall in the conference. Humbers and Peterson were Yorkville’s second- and third-best scorers last season, looking to improve on their averages. Peterson qualified for sectionals.

“Tryouts are still going on. There have been some promising scores, but in terms of an outlook it seems like we will have a lot of golfers vying for the playing spots on varsity,” Wyeth said. “This season has the opportunity to see juniors and seniors step up and succeed, or we also have freshmen and sophomores who could end up taking spots if need be. Should be exciting to see our guys compete and boost each other up.”