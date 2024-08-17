Sandwich schools on soft lockdown Friday afternoon following reports of subject with gun

Sandwich schools were on a soft lockdown Friday afternoon after the Sandwich Police Department was alerted to a possible subject with a weapon in the 300 block of the Wilshire / Wentworth apartments.

The lockdown of area schools began at approximately noon while officers investigated the report, according to a post on the Sandwich Police Department Facebook page. Following an extensive search, no subject with a weapon was located.

Sandwich Police said there is no threat to the schools or community. After approximately 40 minutes, the soft lockdown was lifted.

Officers remained in the area and there was increased police presence around Sandwich school properties through the end of the school day.

Those who might have any information related to the incident are urged to contact the Sandwich Police Department at 815-786-7261. Police will provide new information as it is available.