Here’s what to know about Kendall County school districts’ cellphone policies

As Kendall County students prepare get back the books, school districts are mostly keeping their cellphones policies unchanged from previous years. However, there has been increased focus on these policies.

Restrictions on cellphone use in schools have increased in the past year nationally, as some educators see them as distractions to learning and studies indicate the negative impact of social media on youth as cellphone use rises.

In the past year, 10 states including Indiana have passed legislation regarding cellphones in the classroom. Other states banning cellphones in the classroom include Florida, South Carolina and Louisiana, while Alabama strongly encourages every school district to set a policy.

In a recent study, 77% of schools in the U.S. say they restrict cellphones outside of academic use, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Amid this national push to police the use of cellphones in schools, Kendall County school districts have several cellphone policies in place.

Per state law, the student handbooks of all Kendall County school districts define bullying, including cyber-bullying, as any severe or pervasive physical or verbal act or conduct. This includes written or electronic communications directed toward one or more students that cause a reasonable fear of harm to their person or property, a substantial detrimental effect on the student’s physical or mental health, interferes with their academic performance, or theirability to participate in or benefit from a school’s services, activities or privileges.

State law defines cyberbullying as bullying through the use of technology or any electronic communication, including any transfer of signs, signals, writing, images, sounds, data, or intelligence of any nature. It can be transmitted by a variety of means, including e-mail, instant messaging or internet communications.

Forms of bullying and cyberbullying, as defined by the school handbooks include harassment, threats, intimidation, stalking, physical violence, sexual harassment, sexual violence, theft, public humiliation, destruction of property, or retaliation for asserting or alleging an act of bullying.

While districts are mostly focused on ensuring phones and other mobile devices don’t interfere with the learning environment, schools also allow for them to be used in learning activities.

Here is what Kendall County parents should know about their school districts’ cellphone policies before sending their students back to school this fall.

Oswego School District 308

In Oswego School District 308, using a cellphone, video recording device, or other electronic device in any manner that disrupts the educational environment or harasses or violates the rights of others, including using the device to take photographs in locker rooms or bathrooms, take photographs or record a pre-planned fight, cheating, or otherwise violate student conduct rules will not be tolerated.

All electronic devices must be off and out-of-sight during the regular school day unless authorized by a building principal in the following circumstances:

With supervising teacher’s permission for educational purposes only.

As provided in a student’s individualized education program.

Devices used in an emergency that threatens safety of students, staff, or other individuals.

In addition to those restrictions, all district junior high schools have the following cellphone policy:

Cellphones and mobile devices may be used by students only before 8:10 a.m. and after 3:10 p.m.

Cellphones and mobile devices are not to be used by students during those hours unless authorized by a teacher or administrator. That includes in classrooms, libraries, common areas, health office or restrooms/locker rooms, outside areas and during lunch or transition times between classes.

Students may seek staff permission or report to the office to use a cellphone or mobile device during school hours for an urgent or personal reason.

Students in Plano schools are encouraged to leave cellphones and smart watches at home. If a student needs to have a cellphone or smart watch for emergency reasons, it must be off and in their locker during the school day.

The school is not responsible for lost or stolen cellphones or smart watches. Using these devices during school hours will result in confiscation of the phone until a parent can come to the school to claim it.

School officials can request students shows information on their cellphone if it relates to an investigation regarding student safety.

In Sandwich schools, the possession and use of cellphones and other electronic devices, other than paging devices and two-way radios, are subject to the following rules:

They must be kept out of sight and in an inconspicuous location, such as a backpack, purse, locker or vehicle.

They must be turned off during the regular school day unless the supervising teacher grants permission for them to be used or if needed during an emergency.

They may not be used in any manner that will cause disruption to the educational environment or will otherwise violate student conduct rules.

The cellphone or personal digital assistant may not be equipped with a digital camera.

The district is not responsible for the loss or theft of any electronic device brought to school.

Beginning this semester, Yorkville High school students are required to keep their cellphones in numbered Device Den caddies located inside each classroom. Students may collect their phones at the end of each period and use them between class time.

Cellphone policies at the rest of the D-115 schools remained unchanged.

D-115 students are allowed to bring cellphones to school under the District’s B.Y.O.D. (Bring Your Own Device) initiative. The program involves education about appropriate online behaviors and the Student Code of Conduct. Students are expected to comply with all class and school rules while using personal devices. When abused, the privilege of device-use will be taken away.

Each school’s administrators and teachers have the discretion to allow and regulate the use of personal devices in the classroom and on specific projects. Approved devices must be in silent mode while on school campus.

Devices may not be used to cheat on assignments, quizzes, or tests or for non-instructional purposes such as making personal phone calls and text messaging. Students may not use devices to record or transmit unless permission is granted.

Devices are subject to search by school administrators if the device is suspected of a violation of the student code of conduct.

The code of conduct prohibits the use of the internet for inappropriate means, including accessing, submitting, posting, publishing, or displaying any defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, racially offensive, harassing, or illegal material or sites.

The use of technology in a manner that may have an adverse impact on the school and its education processes is also prohibited. This includes a threat or an attempted intimidation of a staff member.

Restorative measures will be considered for students in violation of the code of conduct. These serve as an alternative to suspensions and expulsions and are meant to reduce the likelihood of future disruption by balancing accountability with an understanding of students’ behavioral health needs in order to keep students in school.