Life Line Screening to offer disease screening at Yorkville Congregational Church

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ, located at 409 Center Parkway. Life Line Screening will be at the church on Monday, Aug. 26, to provide chronic disease screenings. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Life Line Screening will offer screenings for various chronic diseases on Monday, Aug. 26, at Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ, 409 Center Parkway.

The screenings will assess plaque buildup in arteries, which is linked to cardiovascular disease, stroke risk and overall vascular health, HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, kidney and thyroid function and more, according to a news release from Life Line Screening.

The screenings are affordable and convenient, with free parking available, according to the release.

Special packages start at $159, and consultants will customize a package based on age and risk factors, according to the release.

Pre-registration is required.

For more information, call 1-877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com.