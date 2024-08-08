Oswego Police issue more than 100 speeding citations as part of traffic safety campaign

The Oswego Police Department issued 83 speeding citations throughout July as part of a traffic safety campaign conducted in conjunction with other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.

The traffic safety campaign also included 11 drug arrests. In addition, the department issued 16 seat belt citations, one child car seat citation, three distracted driving citations, three citations for driving without insurance and two citations for driving without a valid driver’s license.

The effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.