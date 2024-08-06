Oswego Police Department to host National Night Out event today

Oswego will hold its National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight at Prairie Point Community Park in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego Police Department will participate in National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road in Oswego.

National Night Out, an annual event started in 1984, is designed to heighten crime-prevention awareness and generate support for local anti-crime programs. Those who attend can meet first responders, climb an obstacle course and get an up-close view of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

The splash pad at Prairie Point Park will be open for use and free hot dogs and frozen treats will be served. More information is available at the Oswego Police Department’s Facebook page, https://facebook.com/OswegoPolice/.