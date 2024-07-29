Oswego junior high students participate in public safety academy

The Oswego Fire Protection District and the Oswego Police Department recently teamed to offer the Oswego Junior Public Safety Academy. (Provided by Oswego Fire Protection District)

The Oswego Fire Protection District and the Oswego Police Department recently teamed up to offer the Oswego Junior Public Safety Academy.

From July 15 to July 19, the academy offered a unique, hands-on experience designed to educate and engage children in various aspects of public safety. The program included interactive demonstrations, safety drills, and educational activities led by Oswego’s dedicated police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel.

The young cadet training was split between the police and fire departments. On the police side, the recruits learned valuable lessons on daily officer activities such as patrolling, traffic stops and car accident investigations.

On the fire side, the recruits learned forcible entry techniques, hose line and nozzle management skills and even conducted search and rescue drills.

The program was offered free of charge for the recruits. Plans are already underway for next year’s event.