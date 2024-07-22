Kendall County Public Safety Center to be renamed in honor of former sheriff

The Kendall County Public Safety Center next month will be renamed the Richard A. Randall Public Safety Center in honor of the former Kendall County sheriff.

The building will be renamed as part of a dedication ceremony at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Public Safety Center, located at 1102 Cornell Lane, Yorkville. Randall was the Kendall County sheriff from 1986 to 2014.

Deputy Chief Scott Koster (left) of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office congratulates Sheriff Richard Randall on reaching 25 years of service. (Photos submitted)

Randall is the longest serving sheriff in Kendall County history. He was instrumental in relocating the sheriff’s office from an 1880s-era jail to the current modern facility.

“Sheriff Richard Randall truly dedicated himself to public service and the residents of Kendall County,” Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird said in a news release. “I would like to thank Sheriff Randall for his many contributions to the law enforcement profession and his unwavering commitment to the citizens we took an oath to serve. It has been an honor to have worked for and alongside Sheriff Randall. The naming of the Richard A. Randall Public Safety Center is a well-deserved recognition for the dedication he has shown to the people of Kendall County.”

Kendall County Board Chair Matt Kellogg agreed.

“We are all grateful that Richard Randall has, and continues to, dedicate his life to the citizens of Kendall County,” he said in the release. “His dedication to public service is about more than just the office Sheriff Randall held, but it truly exemplifies his approach to life and his desire to serve the people of Kendall County.”

Randall started his law enforcement career at the Yorkville Police Department in 1968. Working his way through the ranks, he served as Yorkville police chief from 1979 to 1986. He also served with the Bristol-Kendall Fire Department from 1968 until his retirement as captain in 2012.