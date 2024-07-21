Oswego able to keep up with increased parking demand in downtown

As parking demand in downtown Oswego increases, the village has been able to keep up with the demand.

That’s according to a downtown parking analysis that was done on June 7. Village staff periodically does a parking count analysis of the downtown area, with the last count being done in 2022.

In 2017, 2,439 parking spaces were used between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to the analysis. This year, 3,475 spaces were used between the same time period.

“That’s either people staying longer or more people coming to the downtown,” Oswego Development Services Director Rod Zenner said during the July 15 Oswego Committee of the Whole meeting. “Hopefully both.”

Zenner noted the analysis was the first survey the village has conducted since having new traffic signals installed in downtown Oswego.

In April 2023, the village launched a $1.3 million project to put traffic signals on Route 34 (Washington Street) at the busy intersections of Main and Harrison streets. The signals were activated in July 2023. (Eric Schelkopf)

In April 2023, the village launched a $1.3 million project to put traffic signals on Route 34 (Washington Street) at the busy intersections of Main and Harrison streets. The signals were activated in July 2023.

In the study, the downtown is split into 11 blocks. Overall, there are 1,333 parking spaces within the 11 block study area.

Of that number, 868 (65%) are public and 465 (35%) are private.

The highest percentage of parking is occurring at the intersection of Main and Washington streets.

“Its peak was at 61% at 6 p.m., possibly due to the restaurants in that area,” Zenner said.

He also noted more people are using the public parking deck at The Reserve at Hudson Crossing in downtown Oswego since it opened in April 2021. When it opened in 2021, the deck had a utilization rate of 11.9%

This year, the utilization rate is at 31.8% and Zenner said he thinks even more people will use the parking deck once Nash Vegas opens in the former Oswego Brewing Company at 61 Main St. in downtown Oswego.

The space that formerly housed Oswego Brewing Company at 61 Main St. in downtown Oswego will become a Nashville-inspired bar and restaurant. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Nashville-inspired bar and restaurant is set to open in the coming weeks.

Zenner said the village looks to keep up with the parking demand.

“Though the downtown has seen an increase in parking demand, the increase in the number of spaces has kept the village ahead of any parking capacity issues,” he said. “The parking deck has increased its utilization since it has opened to the public. As more tenant space becomes occupied in the downtown, parking demand will increase. Staff will continue to do parking surveys to understand the parking demand and to identify when and where parking improvements are necessary.”