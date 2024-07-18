Tornado causes extensive damage to Oswego Township horse farm

Valley View Farm owner Bruce Grider examines a hay barn wall that was severely damaged in the tornado that tore through the area Monday. (Eric Schelkopf)

Even though Monday’s tornado caused significant damage to his horse farm on Roth Road in Oswego Township, owner Bruce Grider realizes it could have been worse.

For one thing, he is glad no horses were injured in the storm. Grider and his wife, Linda, own Valley View Farm, where the couple raises Standardbred racehorses and also take care of retired horses.

Currently, there are 40 horses at Valley View Farm.

“During a storm, the first thing I think of are the horses and the animals outside,” he said. “Some are mine, but most of them belong to other people and I want to make sure that they’re always safe. That’s why we do what we love out here.”

None of the horses at Bruce Grider's Valley View Farm on Roth Road in Oswego Township were injured during Monday's tornado. (Eric Schelkopf)

The couple has raised numerous world champion horses. They have lived on the farm since 1986.

Monday’s storm produced widespread wind damage and numerous tornadoes. The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes passed through the area – a EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds at 100 mph that went from Yorkville to south Naperville along with a EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 85 mph that went from Sugar Grove to North Aurora.

After hearing a tornado siren go off, the couple immediately headed to the basement of their house. They felt the basement would provide them with good shelter.

“The original part of our house was built in 1898 and the basement is literally built out of stone,” he said.

Outside, the storm was causing havoc.

Monday's tornado caused much tree damage at Valley View Farm. (Eric Schelkopf)

“We could hear things hitting the house,” Grider said. “And then we heard this huge thud, which was the 50-foot evergreen tree that actually hit the roof over our deck. And then it bounced off and hit the ground.”

One of the walls on the hay barn also was severely damaged and the storm knocked over a good share of fencing around the farm. They plan to work on repairing the rest of the fencing in the next few days.

The 1898 house at Valley View Farm sustained damage from falling trees during Monday's tornado. (Eric Schelkopf)

The storm caused the most amount of damage to the farm that the couple has ever seen.

But he is happy their house didn’t sustain even more damage.

“We’re lucky it didn’t take the house down,” Grider said.

This isn’t the first time Grider has had to take shelter during a storm. In August 1990, Grider laid face down in a culvert in front of his property after seeing a tornado coming his way.

“I could see it at a distance coming,” he said. “There was rain and wind and all that and then it was gone really quick.”

Monday's tornado caused extensive tree damage at Valley View Farm on Roth Road in Oswego Township. (Eric Schelkopf)

The 1990 Plainfield tornado killed 29 people and is the only F-5 tornado to strike in the Chicago area. Fortunately, the farm wasn’t damaged in that storm.

“We’ve had other wind storms come through here that had knocked down just some branches,” Grider said. “But this by far was the worst damage that we’ve ever experienced.”