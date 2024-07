The congregation of First Lutheran Church of Plano, 200 N. Center St., has provided a micro-pantry for the community and now will hold a full food pantry on Friday, July19. (Photo provided)

Plano’s First Lutheran Church will host a free Plano food pantry from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at 200 N. Center St.

Attendees can pick up a box of canned goods, fresh fruit and veggies, frozen meat, bread, milk, eggs and more, according to a news release from the church.

All in need are welcome to walk or drive-up to the location, according to the release.

Attendees should bring their food pantry card, if they have one. If not, they’ll be issued one, according to the release.