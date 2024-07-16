Storms slam through Kendall County, trees down from high winds

A flood watch is in effect until 3 a.m. Tuesday. (Heidi Litchfield)

The fast moving storm Monday night downed trees across Kendall County.

“After this latest round of rough weather, there are reports around the county of trees down, roads blocked and other hazards,” stated a post on Kendall County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page. “Please take extra care while traveling tonight and tomorrow in the wake of the storm.”

A flood watch is in effect until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Sandwich Emergency Management Agency Director Tony Eberle reported on the agency’s Facebook page that “we received quite a bit of rain locally and in the surrounding areas. Be aware of any flash flooding or flooded roadways.”

Eberle also said there were several reports of tornadoes in the area.

“Be aware of downed trees or power lines in your area,” he said.