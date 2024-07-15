Kane, Kendall residents turned out early for Community Recycle & Shred Day in Aurora draw

Volunteers check through the items being dropped off by a residents at State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit’s, D-Oswego, 12th annual Community Recycle & Shred Day in Aurora on July 13, 2024. (Photo provided by State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit's Office)

Cars lined up as early as 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning in Aurora joining community volunteers in the name of environmental sustainability and responsible waste management during State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit’s, D-Oswego, 12th annual Community Recycle & Shred Day.

Volunteers helped serve a total of 380 cars offloading their recyclable electronics and papers, according to staffers.

The event was sponsored in-part by the Kane County Teachers (KCT) Credit Union, a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution offering debt consolidation, financial planning, transactional services, and saving and lending needs to the Fox Valley Communities. (https://www.kctcu.org/).

Kifowit’s team also partnered with volunteers from the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, a leading provider of sexual and community violence support services. They also provide family support services, youth STEM programming, and economic services meant to empower women and eliminate racism.

One of the event’s volunteers, Kiley Baldwin, who serves as manager/advocacy and crisis intervention for the YWCA, was amazed by the community turnout and sheer immensity of devices and papers recycled.

“It was awesome, from the moment we arrived people were already lined-up,” said Baldwin. “There were buckets full of glasses, old cell phones, and tons of books to be donated. We were hauling and shredding papers all morning. I was surprised at all the old-school electronics, phones will big dials, and vintage TVs with antennas. It was wild to see so many old things, in a fun way, it brought me back to my childhood.”

Volunteers check in cars as they line up to make donations at State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit’s, D-Oswego, 12th annual Community Recycle & Shred Day in Aurora on July 13, 2024. (Photo provided by State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit's Office)

Used eyeglasses were donated to Lions Club International, and donated books were provided to area literacy programs, such as SCARCE in Addison and the Will County Sheriff’s Office for use by incarcerated individuals seeking education. Cell phones were donated to Mutual Ground. Community members donated over 500 books and over a hundred eyeglasses.

According to Baldwin, events like these are perfect to provide assistance to the community and share the YWCA’s resources. The YWCA is the largest Rape Crisis Center serving Illinois. These services include a 24/7 Rape Crisis Hotline, and advocacy and accompaniment for medical, criminal, and civil needs of survivors. They also provide violence prevention and education, free counseling, and professional trainings. (https://ywcachicago.org/).

“The YWCA is committed to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all,” said Baldwin. “When communities come together for a positive purpose, we empower each other to make a difference. To be able to help the community feels really rewarding. People were all just elated. I got so much fulfillment meeting so many in the community and watching so many volunteers and loved ones working together.”

In addition to disposing of their old electric devices, like DVD players and microwaves, community members were able to safely shred bills, bank statements, receipts, and other sensitive documents to protect against identity theft and fraud.

Kifowit said volunteers from KCT Credit Union and the YWCA exemplify how dedicated partnerships can enhance community resilience and opportunity.

“When individuals come together to work towards a common goal, it builds trust, cooperation, and a sense of belonging,” said Kifowit. “What we saw today is a testament to our community’s resilience and capacity to address challenges collaboratively. This event is a vital service for our community, growing in popularity each year. By making environmental disposal and nonprofit donation accessible, we empower individuals to help those in need and protect the environment for future generations.”

Kifowit said any organizations interested in partnering at next year’s recycling event should contact her office.

Sergio Rodriguez, senior vice president of KCT Credit Union, said their involvement aligns with their core values of Building Stronger Communities Together. He said by supporting events like these, they aim to strengthen their ties and show appreciation for the community, and to encourage others to take positive, impactful steps together.

A box holds electronic devices that were dropped off at State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit’s, D-Oswego, 12th annual Community Recycle & Shred Day in Aurora on July 13, 2024. (Photo provided by State. Rep. Stephanie Kifowit's Office)

“We hope to inspire others to take action and contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment,” said Rodriguez. “We believe that by working together as a community, we can achieve significant progress towards (our) environmental goals. When businesses take the initiative to support local causes, it shows they care about more than just their bottom line. It fosters a supportive and vibrant community where both individuals and businesses can thrive.”

Rodriguez said by harnessing the power of collaboration the community shares a common purpose.

“The strength of coming together lies in our collective ability to create meaningful change,” said Rodriguez. “(It) reinforces the idea that each of us has a role to play in building a better, more sustainable future. Taking positive actions, no matter how small, can lead to significant improvements and set a precedent for others to follow.”