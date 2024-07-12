Sandwich Antique Mart celebrating 35 years of being in business

Becky Kukuk, left, and Sharon Maroo, right, own Sandwich Antique Mart, located at 2300 E. Illinois Route 34 in Sandwich. The store is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month. They have owned the store since 2011 after purchasing it from the original owner (Eric Schelkopf)

Sharon Maroo and Becky Kukuk developed a love for antiques at an early age.

“My grandmother liked antiques and I used to go with her to farm auctions,” Maroo said. “I still have one of the tables that she gave me. Most of my life I’ve been around antiques.”

Maroo and Kukuk are co-owners of the Sandwich Antique Mart, located at 2300 E. Illinois Route 34 in Sandwich. The store is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month.

They have owned the store since 2011 after purchasing it from the original owner.

“She was just to the point where she was ready to give it up,” Maroo said. “We didn’t want to see it gone.”

The 5,000-square-foot Sandwich Antique Mart is filled with different dealers selling their wares in individual booths.

Maroo and Kukuk maintain a close-knit relationship with their dealers.

Sandwich Antique Mart, located at 2300 E. Illinois Route 34 in Sandwich, is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month. (Eric Schelkopf)

“Our dealers are our family,” Kukuk said. “That’s what it feels like.”

Maroo and Kukuk also have their own booths at the store. The items they sell come from a variety of places.

“We go to flea markets and we go to sales. We just hunt,” Maroo said.

The shop holds a variety of events every year, including a spring garden show, fall festival and Christmas open house.

“That’s what really sets us apart from most antique shops, the events that we do,” Maroo said.

In addition, Kukuk noted that all the dealers at the shop are people friendly and do their best to meet the needs of their customers.

To thank customers for their 35 years of supporting Sandwich Antique Mart, the store will offer a 20% discount on all items during a customer appreciation party from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 28.

Sandwich Antique Mart, located at 2300 E. Illinois Route 34 in Sandwich, is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month. (Eric Schelkopf)

Sandwich Antique Mart is one of several antique and home decor shops in Sandwich. In addition, the Sunday at Sandwich vintage, antique and handmade market is held monthly May through August and October at the Sandwich Fairgrounds.

“Sandwich is known for its antiques,” Maroo said. “The show that’s held at the fairgrounds once a month, that really helps out all the shops in town on that specific day.”

After people go to the market at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, they then check out the antique shops in Sandwich.

“They’re not done shopping,” Kukuk said. “They’re going to make a day of it.”

Ronda Frantz, of Yorkville, has had a booth at Sandwich Antique Mart for about five years. She previously owned Bittersweets, a home decor store in downtown Sandwich. (Eric Schelkopf)

Ronda Frantz, of Yorkville, has had a booth at Sandwich Antique Mart for about five years. She previously owned Bittersweets, a home decor store in downtown Sandwich.

Frantz has enjoyed being a dealer at Sandwich Antique Mart.

“It’s just really easy to work with them,” she said. “They kind of like give you a set of rules and then let you go. I like that creativity. Every dealer is kind of into something different. They all specialize in different little things. It’s kind of easy to just go with it and make your own little world out of your booth.”

At her booth, Frantz sells a variety of items, including homemade candles and fabric. Other items for sale include an antique sewing machine and a wooden bowl thought to be 150 years old.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sundays. More information is available at Sandwich Antique Mart’s Facebook page, facebook.com/Sandwich.Antique.Mart.