The Oswego Country Market is located at 10 Main St., Oswego. (Steven Buyansky)

Oswego Country Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. nearly every Sunday through Sept. 29. The market will have vendors onsite selling fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods such as baked goods and honey and handmade items.

The market is located at 10 Main St., Oswego. For more information, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/programs-events/special-events/oswego-country-market.