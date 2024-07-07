Yorkville Chamber, Steam and Cuts barbershop celebrate open house Monday

Steam and Cuts barbershop, along with the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 8.
The business is located at 110 East Countryside Parkway, Suite A in Yorkville. Phone at 630- 381-9018
The open house will serve food and beverages and feature a raffle basket giveaway, according to the Yorkville Chamber Facebook page.
Owner Alexa Kocsis specializes in men’s haircuts, beards, and teaches instructing with Depot North America. Steam and Cuts calls itself a traditional barbershop has the atmosphere of the pre-electric era and features a steampunk lounge, according to its Facebook page.
Kocsis offer premium haircuts, beard rituals, and men’s hair and beard color blending and toning, according to the chamber post.