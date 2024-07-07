Yorkville Chamber, Steam and Cuts barbershop celebrate open house Monday

Cherie Slack isn't sure how old the barber pole is at her shop, but it still has its original bracket and was designed to be displayed horizontally. (Vinde Wells)

Steam and Cuts barbershop, along with the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 8.

The business is located at 110 East Countryside Parkway, Suite A in Yorkville. Phone at 630- 381-9018

The open house will serve food and beverages and feature a raffle basket giveaway, according to the Yorkville Chamber Facebook page.

Owner Alexa Kocsis specializes in men’s haircuts, beards, and teaches instructing with Depot North America. Steam and Cuts calls itself a traditional barbershop has the atmosphere of the pre-electric era and features a steampunk lounge, according to its Facebook page.

Kocsis offer premium haircuts, beard rituals, and men’s hair and beard color blending and toning, according to the chamber post.