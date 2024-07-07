Freedom Days Parade, car show bring crowds to downtown Sandwich

Lily Gugh, 7, of Sandwich waves an American flag as a line of tractors pass by during the Freedom Parade in downtown Sandwich on Saturday July 6, 2024. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

For Shea Reisel, watching the Sandwich Park District’s Freedom Days Parade is a tradition.

“I’ve grown up watching the parade,” the 20-year-old said. “It’s a really big part of how our family celebrates the Fourth of July. It’s a really great tradition that Sandwich has. We’re all really grateful to be here for the parade.”

For the first time, Reisel brought her dog Delilah to the parade. She was glad it was not a particularly hot day.

Skyler Gerencir, 18, a senior at Sandwich High School, decorates the vehicle with “Happy 4th of July” before the start of the Freedom Parade in Sandwich on Saturday, July 4, 2024, in Sandwich. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

“It’s not too bad,” Reisel said as Delilah, an American Bulldog Labrador mix, lapped up water from a dish. “It’s pretty good.”

The streets of downtown Sandwich on July 6 were lined with families watching the parade. Many hung around after the parade to take in Sandwich Fire Protection District’s eighth annual “Blaze in the City” car and bike show.

Jen Gavin waves and pets her German Shephard Taz, 1, along with her husband, Gerry Gavin, watch the Freedom Parade on Saturday July 6, 2024, in Sandwich. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Neil Hambly of Yorkville participated in the show with his 1925 Ford Model T Dragster. Hambly and his brothers raced on the former Oswego Drag Raceway.

Neil Hambly of Yorkville participated in the Sandwich Fire Protection District’s eighth annual “Blaze in the City” car and bike show with his 1925 Ford Model T Dragster on July 6, 2024. (Eric Schelkopf)

“I used to race back in the ‘70s and I wanted to build another dragster,” Hambly said. “It was a great time. I had two older brothers that also raced. And I have an older son that drag races.”

He is sad the Oswego Drag Raceway no longer exists.

“We had a lot of good times there,” Hambly said.

He built his current dragster from scratch for the most part.

“The front end is from a dragster from the ‘60s,” Hambly said. “Everything else has been fabricated.”

His car gets a lot of attention when he drives it around. The cartoon character Yosemite Sam is prominently featured on the back of the vehicle.

“I always liked him as a kid and I said if I built another car, I’d put him on it,” Hambly said.

Robyn Boyd, owner of The Crafty Byrd Designs, showed off some of the products she makes. She and other vendors were set up next to the Sandwich Fire Protection District’s eighth annual “Blaze in the City” car and bike show July 6. (Eric Schelkopf)

Vendors sold their wares next to the car show, including Robyn Boyd, owner of The Crafty Byrd Designs. She makes a variety of products, including clothing for children and adults.

“What gives me the most joy is when I see a child walking down the street wearing something that I made,” Boyd said.

The Cortland resident operates her business out of her house. She started the business about three years ago.

“I’ve been sewing all my life,” Boyd said. “I’ve been sewing since I was young. My grandmother and my mother sew. It’s kind of been passed down from generation to generation, sewing and quilting. I’m really blessed to have had them teach me.”