Plano track athletes receive recognition for success at state finals

The Plano School District Unified Track and Field Team was recognized at the June Board of Education meeting for winning first place at the state competition in May. The team was accompanied by coaches Leann Teckenbrock, Pam Schweitzer, Renee DeCamp and Beth Lohrey.

Plano High School Track Coaches Rick Ponx and Andrew DeBolt recognized six girls and boys track athletes for their achievements at the state finals, according to a news release from the school district.

Plano Middle School Athletic Director Dan Solecki also acknowledged six boys track athletes for their accomplishments at the state finals, according to the release.