Kendall County Sheriff’s Office to crack down on speeding

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has begun a new enforcement effort to crack down on speeding.

The sheriff’s office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts across the state in an effort to reduce speeding.

Throughout the month of July, motorists can expect increased patrols looking for speeding as well as other traffic violations.

“Speeding causes unnecessary danger on our roads,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. “Speed greatly reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object or an unexpected curve. Speeding drivers put themselves, their passengers and other motorists at tremendous risk.”

During the speeding enforcement campaign, officers will intensify enforcement of posted speed limits.

“Offenders will be stopped and ticketed as speeding is one of the most common concerns received from our residents and it contributes to a significant number of traffic crashes throughout the country,” Richardson said. “Our goal is to save lives.”

The speed enforcement effort is made possible through federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.