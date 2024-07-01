Oswego to set parking restrictions during Fourth of July fireworks show

Oswego’s Fourth of July fireworks display will start at approximately 9:30 p.m. at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Oswego Police Department will limit parking and travel routes prior to and immediately following the annual Independence Day fireworks celebration on Thursday.

Oswego’s Fourth of July fireworks display will start at approximately 9:30 p.m. at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego.

The show will last approximately 15 to 20 minutes. Rain date is July 5.

Those attending the show are encouraged to use the parking lots of Traughber Junior High School, Eastview Academy, Prairie Point Elementary and Oswego High School. ADA accessible parking will be made available off Plank Drive in front of the school district’s bus transportation lot, with eight additional spots at Prairie Point Park coming in off of Grove Road.

No parking

Temporary “no parking” signs will be posted at the following locations:

• Route 71 between Route 34 and Forest Avenue

• Franklin Street (fire hydrant side only)

• Wilmette and Calumet streets

• Plainfield Road between Route 71 and Linden Drive

• Grove Road between Plainfield Road and Arboretum Way

• Bell Court

• Woolley Road between Plainfield Road and Colchester Drive

Regulatory “no parking” signs are posted on both sides of Stonehill Road, Theodore Drive, Templeton Drive and Plank Drive. Both temporary and regulatory “no parking” signs will be strictly enforced. As a reminder, parking on private property is prohibited unless you have prior permission from the landowner.

Altered traffic routes

To alleviate traffic congestion, traffic patterns will be altered at several intersections throughout the area and at school parking lot exits. The areas affected by these changes include:

Both parking lots of the Oswego High School and Eastview Academy will only be allowed to travel northbound on Route 71.

• Motorists traveling east on Franklin Street will only be allowed to turn southbound onto Route 71

• Motorists exiting Stonehill Road onto Wolf Road will be required to turn eastbound onto Wolfs Crossing only

• Motorists exiting Stonehill Road onto Woolley Road will be required to turn eastbound onto Woolley Road

• Motorists exiting onto Woolley Road from the Traughber Junior High School lot will only be allowed to travel northbound on Colchester Drive or eastbound on Woolley Road

• For non-event traffic, northbound Plainfield Road traffic will be asked to turn eastbound Woolley Road and use Douglas Road to enter into town.

Oswego police officers and community service officers will be located at intersections most affected by the increase in traffic and will assist with traffic control in these areas. In an effort to reduce traffic congestion, attendees are encouraged to carpool where possible.