Montgomery man charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse

A Montgomery man has been charged with possession of child sexual abuse images and aggravated criminal sexual abuse after being apprehended by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Gerardo Zamores, 25, was wanted on a warrant out of Kendall County for one felony count of possession of child sexual abuse images and five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. On June 27, he was taken into custody without incident.

Zamores was taken to the Kendall County Jail for processing and has subsequently been released with pre-trial conditions following a court hearing, according to the release. His next court date is set for Aug. 5.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office reminds community members they can call Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999 to report any information regarding a fugitive’s whereabouts. Callers remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if the information leads to the apprehension of a fugitive.

They can also visit the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for information about the fugitive of the week.