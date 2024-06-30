St. Charles Arts Council to host outdoor painting event

Some of the work on display by Artist Amy Furio at "The Back Lot Artist Reception" at 116 Gallery and Mixology as part of the Jazz and Art Weekend in St. Charles Sept. 12, 2020. There will be a Members Only Art Exhibit at 116 Gallery in September and October 2024. (Mark Black)

The St. Charles Arts Council will host multiple events to close out their 2024 programs.

Plein Air – St. Charles: Kane County will be alive with outdoor painters (plein air artists) from Aug. 19 through Aug. 25. Forty artists from around the country will be eligible for $5,000 in awards.

At the event, there will be artist demonstrations, Quick Paint competitions open to community members as well as registered artists, nocturnal paint events, a creative writing event and mindful creativity events, according to a news release from the St. Charles Art Council.

Artwork created during this weeklong event will be for sale and on display at a FreshPaint Party hosted at the Baker Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 24, according to the release.

“This is a chance for community members to be the first to view and purchase paintings from the Plein Air event,” said St. Charles Arts Council’s Executive Director, Kathryn Hill in the release.

“Our FreshPaint Party will be the culmination of a LOT of energy and talent! There will be approximately 160 pieces of art available to view while you enjoy culinary delights from The Graceful Ordinary and witness the awards ceremony,” she stated.

Fall events

Members Only Art Exhibit: This annual exhibit will take place at 116 Gallery in downtown St. Charles. It is open to all artist members of the Arts Council and will be on display in September and October.

Art Heist Mystery Event: On Saturday, Oct. 5, this mystery event will return for the second year with local venues hosting actors that will provide clues on who stole an art piece by local artist Howard Russo. This event will be held in downtown St. Charles.

Art of the Dessert Fundraiser: Local restaurants, bakeries and community members will come together Monday, Nov. 25, to donate desserts for this fundraiser. This event is hosted by The Graceful Ordinary.

“Last year’s event was amazing,” Hill said in the release. “The desserts were out of this world and the audience was fully engaged! Our top seller last year was a dozen caramel apples donated by Karen Porter that sold for more than $2,000.”

For more information, contact Hill at info@stcharlesartscouncil.org.