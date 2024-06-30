3 men from Kendall, Will counties, charged in connection with human trafficking

Illinois State Police special agents and SWAT officers partnered with the Kendall County Police Assistance Team, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Yorkville Police Department, DuPage Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Will County Police Assistance Team, and North Central Narcotics Task Force for the operation. (Jerry Nowicki)

Three men, two from Kendall County and one from Will County, have been charged as part of an Illinois State Police effort to crack down on human trafficking.

Nathanael Beckley, 34, of Bolingbrook, has been charged with traveling to meet a child. Salvo Campagna, 39, of Plano, and Marcus Ramirez, 26, of Sandwich, have both been charged with indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child and solicitation to meet a child, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.

Nathanael Beckley, 34, of Bolingbrook, has been charged with traveling to meet a child. (Albert, Melissa)

Salvo Campagna, 39, of Plano, has been charged with indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child and solicitation to meet a child. (Albert, Melissa)

Marcus Ramirez, 26, of Sandwich, has been charged with indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child and solicitation to meet a child. (Albert, Melissa)

The arrests stem from an operation of the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Trafficking Enforcement Bureau to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts. The operation took place June 26-27 in the Yorkville area, according to the release.

It was part of a multifaceted approach by the Illinois State Police aimed at stopping human trafficking in Illinois, according to the release. ISP special agents and SWAT officers partnered with the Kendall County Police Assistance Team, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Yorkville Police Department, DuPage Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Will County Police Assistance Team, and North Central Narcotics Task Force for the operation.

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office also provided support for the operation, according to the release. Human trafficking is the use of force, fraud, or coercion to compel a person into commercial sex acts, labor or services against their will, the release stated.

Those who suspect human trafficking are urged to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text *233733.

More information is at humantraffickinghotline.org.