Massage By Tamiko joined the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce at a ribbon cutting on June 11, 2024. (Provided by Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed a massage business to the Chamber earlier this month.

Friends, family, and members of the business community gathered for a ribbon-cutting on June 11 to welcome Massage By Tamiko to the Chamber.

Attendees enjoyed charcuterie boards and desserts and entered to win raffle prizes. Massage By Tamiko is located at 123 W. Washington St. Ste B10, in Oswego.

Learn more at www.yorkvillechamber.org.