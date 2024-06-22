Sandwich Antique Mart to celebrate 35 years in business

Sandwich Antique Mart, 2300 E. Illinois Route 34 in Sandwich, will celebrate 35 years in business on Friday, June 28. It is the oldest antique story in Sandwich. (Katrina J)

The Sandwich Antique Mart will celebrate its 35th anniversary on Friday, July 28, with a piece of cake and storewide sale of 20 percent off.

The mart is the oldest antique store in Sandwich. It outgrew its original location in downtown Sandwich and moved to 2300 E. Illinois Route 34, according to a news release from the shop.

The shop holds a variety of events such as Dealer Dicker day on New Year’s Day, its spring garden show, fall fest and Christmas show, according to the release.

For the Sunday at Sandwich Antique Flea Market, the shop opens at 8 a.m. for early shoppers. The flea market is held on the second Sunday of the month, according to the release.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.