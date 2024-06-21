Fox Valley YMCA hosts charity pickleball tournament

The Fox Valley YMCA, Sandwich Park District, Village of Somonauk and Growing Hope Globally are sponsoring a Charity Pickleball Tournament on 10:30 a.m., Sunday, June 23 at Somonauk Park, 470 S. Depot St. (Gary Middendorf)

The Fox Valley YMCA, Sandwich Park District, Village of Somonauk and Growing Hope Globally are sponsoring a Charity Pickleball Tournament on 10:30 a.m., Sunday, June 23, at Somonauk Park, 470 S. Depot St.

Cheer on your favorite team, enjoy some brats, hot dogs and cookies from Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery and visit the Beer Garden. The tournament also will be featuring a DJ, a face painter and raffles for gift baskets.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to Growing Hope Globally, an international organization which works to end world hunger through sustainable agriculture. If you would like to enter a team into the Pickleball Tournament, contact the Fox Valley YMCA.