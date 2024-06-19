Kendall County Community Food Pantry, Vitalant to host blood and food drive

Parkview Christian Academy students work at the Kendall County Community Food Pantry during their Feb. 23, 2023, Day of Service event. The Kendall County Community Food Pantry will partner with Vitalant to host a food and blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Kendall County Community Food Pantry, 208 Beaver St., Yorkville. (photo provided by Parkview Christian Academy)

Vitalant and the Kendall County Community Food Pantry will host a Double Hero Drive to donate food and blood from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Kendall County Community Food Pantry, 208 Beaver St., Yorkville.

For each double hero donor who donates food and blood at the drive, Vitalant will make a monetary contribution to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry, according to a news release from Vitalant.

All food collected will go to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry to support the community, according to the release.