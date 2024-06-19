Kendall County Community Food Pantry, Vitalant to host blood and food drive

Vitalant and the Kendall County Community Food Pantry will host a Double Hero Drive to donate food and blood from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Kendall County Community Food Pantry, 208 Beaver St., Yorkville.
For each double hero donor who donates food and blood at the drive, Vitalant will make a monetary contribution to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry, according to a news release from Vitalant.
All food collected will go to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry to support the community, according to the release.