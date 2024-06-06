Oswego District 308 working to overcome setback on track projects at both high schools

Aurora East's Samuel Lopez (left) edges Geneva's Toby Jens across the finish line in the varsity 4x200 Meter Relay during the Roger Wilcox Invitational at Oswego High School on Friday, Apr. 28, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network)

Oswego School District 308 is working to get a track rehabilitation project at Oswego and Oswego East high schools completed following problems with the project’s contractor.

At a special board workshop meeting on May 25, Oswego School Board members voted to terminate the contract with Schroeder Asphalt and to continue to work with the sub contractor, Midwest Track, at the two high schools. They also awarded Geneva Construction the remainder of the work to be completed at Oswego East High School.

Midwest Track will finish the rubber application at both high schools and redo the track at Oswego East High School. Geneva Construction is reconstructing the south D-Zone at Oswego East High School. Depending on weather conditions, the new D-Zone is expected to be completed by June 21.

According to a memo from District 308 Director of Operations William Queen Jr., Schroeder Asphalt project manager’s inexperience led to a series of costly and time-consuming issues, including the failure to meet the substantial completion date.

“Midwest Track will commence rubber installation a minimum of 21 days after the new asphalt D-Zone is completed, approximately July 15,” he said in the memo. “Midwest anticipates that the work will be 100% completed by July 19.”

He noted that timeline is subject to rain delays. The district is trying to get the work done in time for the fall track season.