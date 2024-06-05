Montgomery man charged in stabbing of neighbor in Boulder Hill subdivision

A Montgomery man has been charged in the June 1 stabbing of his neighbor on Fernwood Road in the Boulder Hill subdivision.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Herman Haehlen, 65, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, both felonies.

He was released from the Kendall County Jail with pre-trial conditions following a detention hearing. Authorities said the stabbing appears to be an isolated incident involving individuals who know each other.

There is no known ongoing public threat as a result of the incident.

At approximately 11:42 a.m. June 1, deputies from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an altercation involving a knife that left the victim with several significant lacerations.

After deputies arrived on the scene, the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Haehlen initially refused to exit his home and as a result, authorities closed Fernwood Road for a period of time.

After further communications with Haehlen, he eventually exited his home and was taken into custody without further incident, the release said. Authorities said the altercation stemmed from a neighbor dispute during which Haehlen is alleged to have brandished a utility knife and slashed the victim.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at 630-381-9TIP or through email at tips@kendallcountyil.gov.

Individuals can also provide information and remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (630) 553-5999.

The Oswego Police Department, Montgomery Police Department and the Oswego Fire Department assisted the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.