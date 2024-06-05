June 04, 2024
Shaw Local
Montgomery man charged in stabbing of neighbor in Boulder Hill subdivision

By Eric Schelkopf
Herman Haehlen, 65, of Montgomery (Photo provided by Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

A Montgomery man has been charged in the June 1 stabbing of his neighbor on Fernwood Road in the Boulder Hill subdivision.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Herman Haehlen, 65, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, both felonies.

He was released from the Kendall County Jail with pre-trial conditions following a detention hearing. Authorities said the stabbing appears to be an isolated incident involving individuals who know each other.

There is no known ongoing public threat as a result of the incident.

At approximately 11:42 a.m. June 1, deputies from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an altercation involving a knife that left the victim with several significant lacerations.

After deputies arrived on the scene, the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Haehlen initially refused to exit his home and as a result, authorities closed Fernwood Road for a period of time.

After further communications with Haehlen, he eventually exited his home and was taken into custody without further incident, the release said. Authorities said the altercation stemmed from a neighbor dispute during which Haehlen is alleged to have brandished a utility knife and slashed the victim.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at 630-381-9TIP or through email at tips@kendallcountyil.gov.

Individuals can also provide information and remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (630) 553-5999.

The Oswego Police Department, Montgomery Police Department and the Oswego Fire Department assisted the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.