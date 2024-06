Church of the Good Shepherd and Rover Rescue partnered for a Dog Adoption Event on Sunday, May 26, that took place at the church, 5 W. Washington St, Oswego. (Provided by Church of the Good Shepherd)

Sunday School classes of Church of the Good Shepherd in Oswego held a Dog Adoption Event Sunday, May 26, as their last community service event of the year.

Rover Rescue brought 12 dogs to the church with much excitement from both students and the community, according to a news release from the church.

Sunday School classes will resume Sunday, Sept. 8, and are for students ages three to high school-age.

The church is located at 5 W. Washington St.

For more information, call 630-554-3269.