Sandwich Lions Club honors owners of A & B Exteriors for community service

Nancy Rex (left) presents Tricia and Robin Kleckner with the 2024 Sandwich Lions Club Citizenship Award at the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner. (Provided by Sandwich Lions Club)

Sandwich Lions Club awarded Tricia and Robin Kleckner the 2024 Sandwich Lions Club Citizenship Award at the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner.

The Kleckners, owners of A & B Exteriors, were selected for this honor based on their community service, specifically regarding their Sandwich Summer Pack Program which has been sustained for 10 years, according to a news release from the club.

This project supplies at-risk families with packs containing extras to help them through the summer when children are not in school, according to the release.

The Kleckners have chosen to donate their cash award to the program, according to the release.

Sandwich Lions Club President Nancy Rex stands with Max Cryer (left) and Ashlyn Strenz, two Sandwich High School graduates awarded the 2024 Lou Brady Scholarships. (Provided by Sandwich Lions Club)

Two Sandwich High School graduates, Max Cryer and Ashlyn Strenz, have been awarded the 2024 Lou Brady Scholarships, worth $2,000 each, at their Senior Awards Night.

Nancy Rex, president of the Sandwich Lions Club, presented all recipients with their awards.