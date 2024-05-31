Financial difficulties forcing Sandwich boutique store to close

Magnolia On Main boutique store owner Tracy Merovci shows off outfits that she designed. Financial difficulties are forcing Magnolia On Main, located at 113 S. Main St. in downtown Sandwich, to close its doors by the end of June. (Eric Schelkopf)

Financial difficulties are forcing Magnolia On Main boutique store at 113 S. Main St. in downtown Sandwich to close its doors by the end of June.

“We have made the very hard decision to not renew our lease at the end of June,” Magnolia On Main owner Tracy Merovci said in a recent post on Magnolia On Main’s Facebook page. “I love my shop so very much and being a part of Sandwich. I have loved every minute of the last two years. We have depleted our savings and I have not been able to pay myself in almost a year. I just put everything right back into the shop. With that said, I know there will be some tears but I want to celebrate this last month!!”

Sales will be happening at the store all month. The store’s last day will be June 28.

In talking about her store last year, Merovci said she tries to offer something for everyone in her store.

“You can buy children’s stuff, you can buy gifts and you can buy a pair of jeans,” said Merovci, who grew up in Oswego and lives in Montgomery.

Magnolia On Main celebrated its one-year anniversary in July 2023.

This is her first business. Before opening Magnolia On Main, Merovci sold her products at different craft shows and stores.

Magnolia On Main is a collective boutique, meaning the store also carries items made by other vendors. Her store also features her own creations, including newborn and infant outfits sporting designs she has made.