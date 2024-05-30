Softball: Jaelynn Anthony bears down in big spots, pitches Oswego past WW South into sectional final

Oswego's Jaelynn Anthony (20) celebrates getting out of a bases loaded situation during Class 4A Plainfield North Sectional semifinal softball game between Wheaton Warrenville South and Oswego on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local )

PLAINFIELD – Jaelynn Anthony kept finding herself in tight spots Wednesday that required the Oswego sophomore pitcher to be at her best.

What is Anthony at her best?

Funny that way.

It’s apparently when the team cut-up reveals itself, or other colorful descriptions that Oswego junior catcher and Iowa commit Kiyah Chavez came up with.

“She plays her absolute best when she’s acting like an absolute hooligan,” Chavez said. “One of my jobs as her catcher is to make sure she’s always feeling silly, being dumb. It’s a great time. That’s when she’s at her best.”

Anthony’s pitching, however she did it, was serious business.

Five times she weaved out of traffic with multiple baserunners, with the help of her nine strikeouts and a couple key defensive plays behind her. She added her team-leading 13th homer for good measure in second-seeded Oswego’s 5-0 win over third-seeded Wheaton Warrenville South in the Class 4A Plainfield North Sectional semifinal.

Anthony allowed seven hits and three walks, frequently touching the hot stove of trouble but never getting burned.

Bringing the heat helped.

“I just threw the ball hard and made sure they didn’t hit it,” Anthony said. “They had a lot of people on base, but it is what it is. I just made it hard for myself for no reason and then I figured it out. I just told myself I’m tired of this, just throw hard.”

Oswego's Jaelynn Anthony (20) delivers a pitch during Class 4A Plainfield North Sectional semifinal softball game

Anthony said that in tough spots, she feels her fingers more so the ball spins more, and then just throws it hard.

Chavez said Anthony has skills that make her unique.

“You don’t see too many pitches like Jae, who throw 63-64 with spin and control,” Chavez said. “She has all three.”

WW South three times had its first two runners reach base, starting with the first when Abby Mease, who had three hits, singled and Parker Leonard walked. Anthony retired the next three, significant to her coach.

“The key was she didn’t have a bad first inning,” Oswego coach Paul Netzel said. “She got through that first inning and then was her normal self. Plus the girls played such good defense.”

Starting in the fourth, when WW South (23-10) loaded the bases with one out trailing 3-0. Anthony struck out the next batter, and on Mease’s high chopper in front of the plate Chavez snatched it and tagged home plate behind her.

“A lot of times those balls bounce up and if you let them keep bouncing they’ll go foul,” Chavez said. “As soon as it was up I had to grab it, contort my body in a weird way. It worked out.”

So, too, in the sixth.

WW South’s first two batters reached, and after back-to-back Anthony strikeouts Caroline Schultz singled for the Tigers. But Natalie Muellner unleashed a perfect throw from left to cut down a runner at the plate.

“Phenomenal,” Chavez said. “Natalie was somebody that at the beginning of the season didn’t get an opportunity. They gave her a chance and she’s proved herself over and over again.”

It was that kind of day for WW South, which had as many hits as Oswego.

“It wasn’t our day, it really wasn’t our day,” Tigers coach Jeff Pawlak said. “And Oswego, they’re good. We just didn’t come up with a hit when we needed it.”

Oswego's Jaelynn Anthony (20) jumps on one of her teammates for a ride after hitting a homerun during Class 4A Plainfield North Sectional semifinal softball game

Anthony’s solo homer to left through a strong breeze blowing in, Oswego’s 45th of the year, gave the Panthers (26-9) a 2-0 lead.

But most of their offense was more small drops than thunder.

In the first Katie LaChappell walked, went to second on a wild pitch and third on a Marissa Moffett bunt and scored on Chavez’s sacrifice fly. More of the same in the third, Muellner and LaChappell singles, a Moffett bunt and Chavez sacrifice fly. The Panthers tacked on two in the fifth on Moffett and Anthony RBI singles.

“We got the kids who can do that small ball,” Netzel said. “Some teams try it, but can’t. We have overall good athletes. It’s fun to watch.”

Oswego's Kaylee LaChappell (11) celebrates after scoring a run during Class 4A Plainfield North Sectional semifinal softball game

Fun will be two teams that can mash, and just smashed regional droughts, matching up Friday. Wheaton North just won its first regional in 38 years, Oswego 37.

“If the wind is blowing out it could be a barnburner,” Netzel said.

“I’m excited,” Anthony said. “I have a lot of travel teammates from Wheaton North. We just have to beat them.”

Pawlak’s Tigers made the sectional final last year, and hade eight starters back from that team in winning their second straight regional led by Leonard and Maddie Pool.

“I would have liked to get a sectional with this group,” Pawlak said. “It’s been a good run.”