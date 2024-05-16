Yorkville’s Owen Horeni wins 800, leads area state qualifiers: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Class 3A Moline Sectional

Yorkville placed fifth and Oswego 10th at the Class 3A Moline Sectional won by East Moline United Township.

Yorkville’s Owen Horeni won the 800-meter run in 1:53.84 to qualify for state. Also qualifying for state for Yorkville was DJ Blanks in the triple jump (second, 13.60 meters), Jake Younger in the 3,200-meter run (third, 9:27.23), Jacob Homerding in the shot put (third, 16.76 meters) and Dominic Vashkelis-Benson in the shot put (fifth, 16.55 meters).

Oswego freshman Dontrell Young qualified in both the 200 (third, 22.18 seconds) and 400 (third, 49.51), and Jeremiah Cain qualified in the high jump (fourth, 1.90 meters)

SOFTBALL

Yorkville 6, Plainfield North 0

Ellie Fox struck out seven in a one-hit shutout for Yorkville (17-15, 10-6) in the final Southwest Prairie Conference game of the season, and also went 3 for 4 at the plate. Emmy Judd and Brooke Ekwinski also went 3 for 4, Ekwinski adding a double and Judd a triple, and Jensen Krantz homered for the Foxes.

Richmond-Burton 8, Sandwich 6

The Rockets scored eight runs in the fourth inning and withstood a five-run Sandwich rally with two outs in the seventh in the Class 2A Aurora Central Catholic Regional semifinal. Ashley Sinetos was 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI, Johanna Freemon 2 for 4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBIs and Peyton Dudzik 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Sandwich (12-13).