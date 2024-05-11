Kendall County pork dinner fundraiser in Yorkville supports 4-H, Extension programs

The Friends of Extension and 4-H Foundation will host a drive-thru pork dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Kendall County Fairgrounds. (Provided by University of Illinois Extension)

The Friends of Extension and 4-H Foundation will hold a pork chop dinner in a drive-thru format from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Kendall County Fairgrounds at IL Route 71 and East Highpoint Road in Yorkville.

The annual fundraiser supports University of Illinois Extension, 4-H and Master Gardener programs in Kendall County, according to a news release from Illinois Extension.

Tickets are on sale now for the pork dinner.

Each meal includes pork options, applesauce, coleslaw, baked beans, dinner rolls and cookies.

Options include a two-chop dinner for $15, one chop for $13, two porkburgers for $10 or one porkburger for $8.

Tickets will be available through 4-H members and the Kendall County Extension office through May 31. A very limited number are available at the door for an extra dollar charge per ticket.

The Kendall County Pork Producers generously donate their time to prepare the meal and grill the pork chops and porkburgers. Volunteers from Friends of Extension, 4-H Foundation, Extension Council, Master Gardeners and 4-H also donate their time to help, according to the release.

To learn more or get tickets, call the Extension office at 630-553-5823 or visit the office at 7775B IL Route 47 in Yorkville between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All proceeds will help support the community programs provided by Illinois Extension in Kendall County, including 4-H Youth Development, Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists and Nutrition and Wellness, according to the release.

If attendees need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact this University of Illinois Extension office. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.

For more information on University of Illinois Extension programs in different counties, visit go.illinois.edu/extensiondkk.