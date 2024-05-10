Yorkville man charged with residential burglary

A Yorkville man is facing several charges in connection with a burglary to a house in unincorporated Yorkville on May 2.

Ricky Rodriguez-Torres, 32, of Yorkville, is charged with two felony counts of burglary, one felony count of possession of stolen property, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one felony count of violation of pretrial release, one misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm without a FOID card and one misdemeanor count of possession of ammunition without a FOID card, according to a release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to the current charges, he had been charged with domestic battery in March. Rodriguez-Torres appeared before a judge for a pre-trial detention hearing and was subsequently detained, according to the release.

He is in custody at the Kendall County Jail pending his next court appearance.

On May 2, Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 10000 block of Corneils Road in unincorporated Yorkville for a report of a burglary, according to the release. The complainant reported several items were stolen from the property, according to the release.

Deputies immediately began an investigation and developed information which led them to a house on Pavillion Road in Yorkville, according to the release. Kendall County Sheriff’s Office detectives followed up on this information and obtained and executed search warrants at the house on Pavillion Road, which led to the recovery of suspected stolen property, the release said.

Following the investigation, Rodriguez-Torres was taken into custody and charged. The investigation remains open.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at 630-381-9TIP or through email at tips@kendallcountyil.gov. Individuals can also provide information and remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999.