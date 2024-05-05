Yorkville Christian’s Grace Allgood strikes out 18: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup:

SOFTBALL

Yorkville Christian 14, Elgin 2: Yorkville Christian’s Grace Allgood struck out 18 and went 2 for 5 with a triple and an RBI at the plate. Emma Schleining went 4 for 4 with a grand slam, double and six RBIs and Bridget Hooper 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs.

Sycamore 10-4, Sandwich 0-1: Alexis Sinetos went 2 for 3 and Peyton Dudzik 1 for 2 in the first game, and Jillian Ashley went 2 for 3 and Aubrey Cyr hit a solo homer in the second game for Sandwich (12-8).

BASEBALL

Plano 14, Gardner South Wilmington 4: Jake Decker went 4 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs, Matt Bruell went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Julius Trevino earned the win, striking out three over four innings, for Plano (20-8). Nick Serio homered and drove in two.

Oswego East 8, Bolingbrook 1: Winning pitcher Allen Chorba, Ernest Williams and Noah Diest combined on a two-hitter for the Wolves (12-13). Jackson Petsche and Mason Palermo each had multiple hits.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Genoa-Kingston Invite: Sandwich took third and Newark took 11th at the 14-team invite won by Woodstock. Sandwich’s Simeion Harris won the 400 in 51.27 seconds and Newark’s Logan Pasakarnis was second in 51.49, Pasakarnis was second in the 800 (2:05.81), Sandwich’s Nathan Hill, Brodie Case, Harris, Kayden Page won the 4x100 relay in 44.48, Harris, Case, Shaun Smith and Page won the 4x400 relay in 3:32.28, and Sandwich’s Peter Popp was second in the shot put (13.57 meters).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Genoa-Kingston Invite: Newark was third and Sandwich fourth in the 14-team meet won by Seneca. Newark’s Kiara Wesseh won the 100 hurdles (16.61), the 300 hurdles (47.21) and the high jump (1.62 meters). Newark’s Brooklyn Hatteberg was second in the 200 (28.62), Sandwich’s Joanna Rivera was first in the 800 (2:35.46) and teammate Kayla Kressin second (2:38.38), Sandwich’s Erin Lissman was second in the 1,600 (5:50.08).

Newark’s Tess Carlson, Addison Ness, Hatteberg, and Wesseh won the 4x200 relay in 1:48.45, Newark’s Tess Carlson, Brooklyn Hatteberg, Madison Sittler, Addison Ness was second in the 4x400 relay 4:22.29), Carlson was second in the pole vault (3.05 meters) and Ness won the triple jump (9.64 meters).