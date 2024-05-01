Oswego Presbyterian Church to host barbecue fundraiser for Habitat

Two barbecue pork chops and sides highlight dinner offerings from 5Bs Catering Inc. Oswego Presbyterian Church will host a drive-thru barbecue-dinner fundraiser for Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity Thursday, May 2. (Photo provided by Al Benson)

Oswego Presbyterian Church will host a drive-thru barbecue dinner fundraiser Thursday to benefit Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2.

5Bs Catering Inc. will provide dinners in the church parking lot at 1976 Rt. 25 in Oswego.

The public is invited.

Dinner choices are two pork chops, chicken quarters or a combo. Sides with all meals are coleslaw, baked beans and a dinner roll, according to a news release.

Dinners are $17 in advance and $19 at the door. To order, visit bit.ly/3TR6t12.

Call 630-554-8194 for more information.