Kendall County Sheriff to hold Law Enforcement Youth Academy

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy is designed to introduce participants (ages 14-18) to the field of law enforcement. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is seeking individuals interested in attending the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Youth Academy.

The program takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting June 11 and running until Aug. 8, excluding the week of July 4. The program takes place at the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office located at 1102 Cornell Lane in Yorkville.

The Law Enforcement Youth Academy is designed for participants interested in learning more about the law enforcement field. Those who attend schools that honor community service hours will also have the opportunity to earn service hours while attending the Youth Academy, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Interested youth, ages 14-18, are eligible to participate in this summer program.

Participants attending the KCSO Youth Academy will attend lectures, role-play in mock scenarios, participate in physical training, become CPR certified and give back to the community through service events, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The KCSO Youth Academy includes structured activities designed to highlight the different areas of the law enforcement and criminal justice fields. In addition to law enforcement officers, participants will have the opportunity to meet and speak with:

Judges

Court Services Officers

KenCom 9-1-1 Dispatch Center Personnel

Bristol-Kendall Fire Department Personnel

Kendall County Health Department Personnel

Attorney’s from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office

Applications close May 1 and can be found at https://bit.ly/KCYouthAcademyYouth Academy Flyer.