Plano baseball tops Sandwich in 8 innings, clinches second in KRC: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BASEBALL

Plano 4, Sandwich 2

Josh Stellwagen doubled in two runs in the top of the eighth inning and the Reapers went on to beat the Indians to clinch second place in the Kishwaukee River Conference. Kaden Aguirre struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings, scattering nine hits and allowing one unearned run. Jason Phillips struck out four over 2 2/3 innings of relief for Plano (20-11, 10-4).

Chris Barbor was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI and Tyler Lissman scored two runs for Sandwich (16-14, 9-5).

Newark 6, Sandwich 0

Clay Friestad pitched a complete-game three-hitter with six strikeouts, and at the plate had two hits and two RBIs for Newark. Quinn Rome struck out five and Brady Behringer struck out four for Sandwich in the loss.

Yorkville 5, Bolingbrook 4

Michael Dopart’s sacrifice fly scored Gage Range in the top of the eighth, and the Foxes (18-10) went on to the nonconference win. Liam Pheney struck out four over 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits. Kameron Yearsley homered and Dopart doubled and drove in two.

SOFTBALL

Newark 5, Sandwich 1

Kodi Rizzo struck out 13 in a two-hitter and Rizzo and Kate Bromeland both homered, Bromeland a grand slam, for Newark. Gianna Madrigal doubled and scored on Kayden Corneils’ bunt for Sandwich’s run in the top of the sixth, but Newark answered with five runs in the bottom half.

Oswego 16, Batavia 4

Sabrina Zamora had two hits including a homer and drove in four runs, Aubriella Garza was 3 for 3 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBIs and Marissa Moffett was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs for Oswego.

Minooka 12, Yorkville 11

Lockport 5, Yorkville 3

The Foxes dropped two games at the Lockport Strike Out Cancer event. In the first game Peyton Levine pitched all 10 innings, allowing three earned runs, Brooke Ekwinski, Peyton Levine and Bella Phillips each had two hits and Kayla Kersting homered and drove in two, and Emmy Judd doubled and drove in three. Against Lockport, Kersting was 2 for 4 and Regan Bishop 2 for 3 with two RBIs.