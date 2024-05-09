YesterYear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for May

1984: A fire in Azem’s Restaurant in the middle of downtown Yorkville threatened the entire downtown for a while. Route 47 was blocked for some time as several fire departments battled the smoky blaze. (Provided by the Kendall County Record)

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record, 1864-present.

May 2019

The Yorkville School District 115 board was told during an update this week there have been more than 150 bus stop arm violations since cameras were added to the signs on 10 district buses.

May 2014

The William Wrigley Co. announced it is expanding its Yorkville factory so it can produce Skittles candy here. The move could add 75 jobs.

May 2009

The Yorkville School District is beginning a search for a new superintendent. Thomas Engler, superintendent since 1992 will retire at the end of the 2009-10 school year.

May 2004

The Ludwig Mies van der Rohe-designed Farnsworth House on River Road near Plano officially opens for public tours.

May 1999

The Yorkville City Council award bids for the construction of new city offices on Game Farm Road.

May 1994

A new lighting system was installed at the tennis courts at Yorkville High School.

May 1989

Leaflets threatening tree cutters with mortal injury were found at the site of a proposed luxury subdivision near Yorkville. The leaflets were placed along the south side of Van Emmon Road at the Woodlands Subdivision, just east of the Yorkville city limits.

May 1984

Fire caused serious damage at Azem’s Family Restaurant on the west side of Bridge Street in the center of downtown Yorkville. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

May 1979

The Yorkville City Council has chosen a site in the Stark business subdivision for the new Beecher Community Center. It would be located on Walnut Street east of Route 47.

May 1974

Ralph E. Pfister will become the first full-time superintendent of the Yorkville-Bristol Sanitary District. He had been in charge of the plant and also superintendent of public works for the City of Yorkville.

May 1969

U.S. Rep. Charlotte Reid gave the main address as a memorial to servicemen of Kendall County was dedicated in the Yorkville City Park. The Yorkville American Legion Post 489 sponsored the project.

May 1964

Officers for the first year of the newly-formed Yorkville Jaycees organization are Jim Hosey, president; John Milner, vice president; Bob Todnem, vice president; Ed Salisbury, secretary, Harlan Johnson, Lou Kreppert, Dick Siebel, Paul Staples, Dave Goins, directors.

May 1959

The editor notes that traffic counts on Route 47 now warrant a four-lane road. He writes in his column Around and About: “having a four-lane highway through our main drag would present quite a problem. It would no doubt eliminate parking, it would necessitate a new bridge to replace our present two-lane affair, and our business houses would have trucks snarling by right outside their doors, god knows they’re too close and too noisy now.”

May 1954

A well is being drilled and the land cleared for construction of a new school in Lisbon.

May 1949

School Supt. James Talbott appealed to anyone with a house, apartment or a room that could be made available for teachers before the school year would be doing the school district a real favor. “One of the greatest difficulties to be overcome in the hiring of teachers is finding desirable places where they can live,” he said.

May 1944

Owing to the scarcity of labor and mowers the trustees of Elmwood Cemetery are asking that lot owners volunteer to keep the grass cut on their and any surrounding lots.

May 1939

Contractor Ira Perkins is erecting a new service station just east of the Farm Bureau building on East Van Emmon Street.

May 1934

The new Ohse Grocers ball field at the Yorkville Y was dedicated with a crowd of 1,500 in attendance.

Yorkville High School graduated its 50th class.

May 1929

The objectors to the paving and illumination of Bridge Street lost their case in Judge Larson’s court. When Route 47 goes through it will be cemented from sidewalk to sidewalk with the addition of 14 lighting posts of fancy design.

May 1924

On Saturday, The Friedberg Dry Good and Clothing House will give away free to every customer a bar of Blue Rose soap, acquaintance size.

May 1919

Scout Fred Kellogg was honored by being presented with an Ace Medal which was awarded him for selling the largest number of War Saving Stamps of any Scout in the vicinity.

May 1914

Will Reed has sold his interest in the meat market in Plattville to Will Holzer who will operate the business.

May 1909

Some farmers are rolling their oats which they were prevented from harrowing at the time of sowing on account of the continued rainy weather.

May 1904

Supervisor John C. Shaw of Lisbon now holds the record for holding the longest term on the board of supervisors. Shaw was first elected in 1882, giving him 22 years of continuous service. His current term still does not expire for another year.

May 1899

Owing to the cold, wet spring a great many farmers have been forced to plant their corn the second time.

May 1894

The nine members of the senior class at the high school are now hard at work preparing their final essays. Three women and six men will graduate this year.

May 1889

Wanted: Someone with capital and energy to build a hotel in our town as Millington is taking a “boom.”

May 1884

While seining for minnows, Fred Hill caught a very pretty little fish. It is of four or five different colors and is now on exhibition at the drug store.

May 1879

The water in the Fox River is getting very low and a good rain is what the millmen are praying for (when they pray.)

May 1874

Smokers and chewers may take timely warning. In New York, Dio Lewis declared that when the war on whiskey is over ‘we shall go for tobacco.”

May 1869

Four cattle that started in the herd for Kankakee are now in my care – they having stampeded from the herd. The owners will call for them, prove property, pay charges and take them away. Signed S. W. Brown, Kendall Township, near Brown’s School House.

May 7, 1864

The first issue of the Kendall County Record rolled off the presses. John R. Marshall returned from fighting with the Union Army in the Civil War and purchased the necessary equipment for $500.