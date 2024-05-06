Sandwich education group hosting indoor garage sale fundraiser

Sandwich Chapter of the Philanthropic Education Organization (P.E.O.) will sponsor its annual garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 17 at 8 a.m. to noon and Saturday, May 18. (Provided by Sandwich PEO)

Sandwich Chapter of the Philanthropic Education Organization will sponsor its annual garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 17, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 18.

The event will be held rain or shine. The fundraiser sale will be held indoors at Meadowlands Farm, 13820 County Line Road, Newark, located just south of Route 71.

This indoor event features numerous items: vintage jewelry, seasonal decor, glassware/dishes, kids toys/games, bathroom sink, band saw, dresser, repurposed glass garden flowers/teapots, Sandwich Fair poster framed, child’s high chairs, children’s books, children’s clothing, child’s bicycles, tools, router table, table saw, old signs, old working accordion, end tables, round oak table, Allsteel desk, books, hostas and more. Come early, meet some nice people, support a good cause and take home treasures. Everything must go.

P.E.O. was founded in 1869 to promote education for women. All proceeds go to provide opportunities for women through scholarships, grants, loans and stewardship. More information about P.E.O. is available at www.peointernational.org.