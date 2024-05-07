Village of Montgomery promotes from within for assistant village administrator

The village of Montgomery has named a longtime village employee to become the new assistant village administrator.

Meghan Ostreko, who has 19 years of experience in local government, will oversee various administrative functions and assist in managing day-to-day operations within the village, according to a news release from the village.

The change took effect May 1.

For more than a decade, Ostreko served as the village’s human resources manager. During her tenure, she has demonstrated “exceptional dedication, professionalism, and leadership in her role within the organization,” the village said in the release.

As assistant village administrator, Ostreko will work closely with Village Administrator Jeff Zoephel and other department heads to develop and implement strategic initiatives, policies and programs to enhance the quality of life for Montgomery residents, according to the release. Her responsibilities will include overseeing the clerk’s office and administrative operations, coordinating interdepartmental activities and supporting the village efforts in a variety of special projects.

“It is an exciting time in the village,” Zoephel said in the release. “Meghan has been an invaluable and steadfast asset to the village of Montgomery. I have full confidence in her ability to excel in this new role and look forward to the significant contributions she will continue to make in Montgomery,” he said.

Ostreko holds a master’s in human resource development from the University of Illinois. She is a certified professional in human resources (PHR) and a Society of Human Resources Management Certified Professional, according to the village.

“Montgomery is fortunate to have a tremendous group of dedicated, caring, and collaborative individuals who work hard for the betterment of the community. I feel blessed to be a part of that,” Ostreko said in the release. “I am honored and excited to take on this new role as Assistant Village Administrator and look forward to working alongside our dedicated team to address the challenges and opportunities facing our community,” she said.

In her new role, Ostreko will continue to oversee all aspects of human resources and manage and provide support for the clerk’s office, records management system, information technology, and internal policies and procedures. In addition to supporting various special projects, she will be the acting village administrator in the administrator’s absence.