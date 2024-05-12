Cicada-themed events swarm Kane, Kendall counties

Cicada-themed events happening throughout Kane and Kendall Counties:

Cicada Surge - Catch the Wave: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, Kendall County Forest Preserve District will host a cicada-themed event at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville. The event will include games, activities and cicadas. This is an open-house event that costs $6 per participant. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 630-553-4025 or emailing KcfpdEducation@kendallcountyil.gov. Registration forms are required and can be found here. They must be sent to KcfpdEducation@kendallcountyil.gov or brought to the Kendall County Forest Preserve District building, 110 W. Madison St., Yorkville. More information about the event can be found here.

Great PrairieFest Cicada Shell Diorama Contest: This year, Oswego Park District’s PrairieFest will take place from June 13-16 at PrairieFest Park, 91 Plank Drive, Oswego. With the 17-year-brood and 13-year-brood of cicadas emerging this year, PrairieFest will include a Cicada Shell Diorama Contest on June 15 at the PrairieFest Family Tent. Attendees of any age can participate in this contest which requires participants to create a diorama out of cicada shells. Dioramas can be dropped off between 1 and 1:30 p.m. and voting will run from 2 to 4 p.m. More information about this contest can be found here. More information about PrairieFest can be found here.

The Cicadas are Coming: From 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, the Forest Preserve District of Kane County will host a program discussing the emergence of periodical cicadas at Fabyan Forest Preserve West in Geneva. District naturalists will share information on cicadas while participants hike along the trail searching for cicadas. This event is free to attend and advance registration is required. The preserve is located at 1925 Batavia Ave., IL Route 31. Registration can be found here. More information about the event can be found here.

Kane County Cougars Cicada Night: Starting 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, the Kane County Cougars will verse Kansas City at Northwest Medical Field, 34w002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. The Kane County Cougars will represent themselves as the Kane County Cicadas with specialty jerseys that will be available for auction. Specialty hats will also be available for preorder. The first 1,000 fans that attend will receive a custom insect swatter. Cicada-themed foods, among other insect-themed foods, will also be available to buy. Tickets range from $5 to $31 and can be bought here. More information about Cicada Night can be found here.