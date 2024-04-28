Plano Library features programs for adults, kids and families in May

Plano Community Library District happening the month of April:

ADULT PROGRAMS

Call 630-552-2009 to register for Adult Programs.

Writers’ Group: From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, May 9 and 23, adults and high school students can meet via Zoom or in the library’s Meeting Room to discuss writing. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

New Life for Old Bags: From 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11, participants can help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704.

Painting with Petite Palette - Book’s Bouquet: From 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 13, an artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. This event is open to high school students and adults. There is a $15 fee for each class that must be paid at the time of registration.

Homeschool Families Meetup: From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, May 14 and 28, parents who homeschool can come to the library’s Meeting Room to meet other homeschool families. Children and teens are welcome too. Toys and games will be in the room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together. No registration required.

Technology Help Desk: From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, tech expert Steve Goodwin will be available to answer questions regarding computers, cell phones, tablets or e-readers. From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, Joshua Carlson will provide the same services. Attendees are recommended to bring their device for the best experience. No registration required.

Book Club: From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, “Along Came a Spider” by James Patterson will be discussed. The book for June will be “Sunflower Sisters” by Martha Hall Kelly. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: From 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, a representative from state Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be at the library to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state or government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class - Father’s Day Cards: From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, Jennifer Boring will teach attendees how to make five handmade cards. All supplies will be provided, including envelopes. This event is open to adults, high school students and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. A $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Knit & Crochet Group (via Zoom): From 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday, this informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website at planolibrary.info.

Knit & Crochet Group (In person): From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday, crochet artist Karen Perez will lead this group in the library’s Lower Level Meeting Room. Attendees can come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies will be provided. The group is open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

KIDS’ PROGRAMS

Call 630-552-2025 to register for Kids’ Programs.

Rhyme Time en Españo: El jueves 2 de mayo, de 10 a 11 a.m. o de 6 a 6:30 p.m., la biblioteca organizará un evento con canciones, movimiento y cuentos, todo en español con Maribel Cecenas. Este evento es para bebés de hasta 3 años, acompañados por un adulto. Se requiere inscripción. Llama al 630-552-2025 para registrarte.

Rhyme! Read! Move!: From 5 to 5:45 p.m. Monday, May 6, the library will hold an event with rhymes and songs, musical instruments and stories. This event is for independent children ages 5-7, without an adult. Registration is required.

Pizza & Pages: From 5 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, children in grades third through fifth are welcome to join this book club in which attendees will read the same book prior to the meeting, discuss it and have pizza. Registration is required.

Music and Movement: From 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. or 6 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, the library will host an event where children ages 0-6, with an adult, will listen to music and do movement activities. Kids will get to use simple musical instruments, play with a parachute and more. Registration is required.

Free Developmental Screenings: From 10 a.m. to noon Monday, May 20, the library will host a free developmental screening with a bilingual staff member from SPARK/Fox Valley United Way. Participating in a screening will give attendees time to discuss their child’s development. Attendees will also receive fun and simple activity ideas to use with their child to help them continue to learn and grow. Screenings can help children be ready for school and celebrate their development.

The screening will include the areas of overall development, language, fine motor, gross motor, problem solving and social/emotional skills. SPARK is an education initiative of Fox Valley United Way. Children ages 2 months-5 years must be accompanied with an adult. No registration required.

Plano Community District Library is located at 15 W. North St. More information on events can be found at planolibrary.info/events/month/2024-04/.