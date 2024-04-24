Yorkville Library hosting ‘Navigating the Fox River’ presentation

The Conservation Foundation will conclude its 2024 Lower Fox River series 'Our Hidden Gem' with a presentation on how the river received its Fabulous Fox! Water Trail designation, paddling advice and navigation tips on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Provided by The Conservation Foundation)

The Conservation Foundation will present “Navigating the Fox River: Illinois’ National Water Trail Adventure” from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at the Yorkville Public Library, concluding its 2024 Lower Fox River series “Our Hidden Gem.”

Karen Miller, Illinois’ co-chair for the water trail, will be giving insight on how the Fabulous Fox Water Trail designation from the National Park Service came to be and how to navigate a trip on the Fox River, according to a new release from TCF.

Following the presentation, paddling equipment options will be on display, along with experienced Lower Fox River paddlers to answer ‘how to’ questions, according to the release.

Attendees will walk away with a helpful paddling tips and tricks guide, along with FF!WT maps that include extra notes from TCF’s Kendall County Advisory Council, according to the release.

Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road.

Registration can be found at interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E11571&id=99.