Yorkville church holds spring rummage and bake sale this weekend

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ members who will be working at rummage and bake sale on April 26 and 27 are (from left) Regina Moe, June Davis, Nancy Kolowski, Ellie Gentile, Sue Kimes, Sandy Deridder, Pastor Elizabeth Hartung, Mary McCracken, Deb Steinbach, Pam Hamblin, Nancy Modery, Joanne Vitek, Pat Norr and Peg McCracken. (Provided by Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ)

Shoppers can find many bargains at the spring rummage and bake sale this Friday and Saturday at the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ.

Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 27.

A wide selection of household goods, kitchen items, linens, toys, games, books, clothing for all ages, shoes, furniture, tools, holiday decor, collectibles, jewelry and many miscellaneous items will be available, according to a news release from the church.

A popular part of the two-day sale is the bake sale featuring a wide assortment of home-baked goods which sell out quickly.

Saturday is Bag Day when bargain hunters can fill a provided, brown paper grocery bag for $3. Remaining larger items that do not fit in a grocery bag may be bought at half price, according to the release.

Only cash or checks will be accepted as payment.

This semi-annual event is a longtime tradition at the church. Women in the church’s circle began hosting rummage sales almost 50 years ago in the building now housing Chapel on the Green. Proceeds from the sale will support church programs, ministries and building needs, as well as many charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Yorkville area and beyond.

The church is located at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville. For information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.