Plano baseball gets doubleheader split with Johnsburg: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BASEBALL

Plano 0-5, Johnsburg 8-4

The Reapers (14-7, 6-2) scored five runs in the third inning of the second game to get a split of the Kishwaukee River Conference doubleheader. Nick Serio had two hits and walked twice and Kaden Aguirre struck out eight and allowed just one earned run on one hit over six innings for Plano. Jason Phillips had the lone hit for Plano in the first game.

Glenbrook North 10, Yorkville 9 (9 innings)

Kameron Yearsley went 3 for 5 with a homer, double, five RBIs and a run scored for the Foxes, which scored a run in the sixth and a run in the seventh to force extra innings before Glenbrook North scored a run to win it in the bottom of the ninth. Phillip Yu was 3 for 5 with a run scored and RBI.

Ottawa Marquette 3, Yorkville Christian 1

Nolan Hooper struck out seven and Austin Vugteveen, Danny Paige, Owen Curran and Jess Seaton had hits for Yorkville Christian (10-9).

SOFTBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Yorkville 1

Ellie Fox allowed no earned runs and struck out six over six innings, but a Yorkville defensive miscue allowed Bradley-Bourbonnais to score three runs in the fourth. Kayla Kersting was 3 for 3 with a home run for Yorkville (9-9).