Boys basketball: Ex-Yorkville Christian star Jaden Schutt leaving Duke, enters transfer portal

Jaden Schutt, who led Yorkville Christian to the 2022 Class 1A state basketball championship, announced Monday he is entering the NCAA’s transfer portal after two seasons at Duke.

The 6-foot-5 guard, who redshirted this past season after averaging 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds as a freshman, announced his decision in a statement to the website On3.

“Forever grateful for my time in Durham,” Schutt said in the statement. “The experience has been like no other, and I have developed wonderful relationships with coaches, teammates and the community that I hope last a lifetime. I appreciate [Duke] Coach [Jon] Scheyer for giving me an opportunity to be a part of his first recruiting class.

“Duke is a special place, and I have nothing but good things to say about the place I have called home for the last two years. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility.”

Schutt, a four-star recruit rated the No. 47 player nationally in ESPN’s Top 100 and No. 82 by Rivals.com in the Class of 2022, made his commitment to Duke in September of 2021 from 20 scholarship offers including Michigan State and Illinois.

The two-time Record Newspapers Player of the Year led Yorkville Christian to its first state championship in 2022. As a freshman, he teamed up with his older brother, Colton, to lead the school to its first sectional title. Schutt tied an IHSA single-game record as a sophomore with 17 3-pointers.

Schutt averaged 24.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals as a senior and made 114 3-pointers at a 39% clip. He finished his career with 2,322 points and 334 3-pointers.